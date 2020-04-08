JAY-Z And Rihanna’s Foundations Make Joint $2 Million Donate To Coronavirus Relief

Jay-Z and Rihanna Come Together To Help Coronavirus Relief

JAY-Z’s Shawn Carter Foundation and Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation have teamed up for a good cause. Both have donated $1 million each to COVID-19 response efforts.

These relief efforts will aid in supporting undocumented workers, health workers, and first responders.Additionally, those incarcerated, the elderly, and homeless populations in New York City and Los Angeles.

JAY-Z’s Mother and CEO of his Shawn Carter Foundation, Gloria Carter, said this; “In times of crisis, it is imperative that we come together as one community to ensure that everyone, especially the most vulnerable, has access to critical needs: shelter, health, nutrition, and education. The only way to get through this pandemic is with love and action.”

According to Forbes, these donations will also provide daycare services, educational resources, food, and supplies for the children of frontline healthcare workers and first responders, as well as learning materials for over 20,000 children and youth who have to learn from shelters. Mental health support for parents will also be available online. Furthermore, home-delivered meals will be increased and distributed to needy populations.

Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation $1 million donations, follows her foundation’s previous donation of $5 million, which was to support partners and medical workers fighting COVID-19 in the United States, Africa, and the Caribbean.

“There are a number of populations who are especially vulnerable during this pandemic. — Those who are undocumented, incarcerated, elderly and homeless, as well as children of frontline health workers and first responders,” says CLF executive director Justine Lucas. “Now more than ever, we need to support organizations prioritizing the health and rights of these individuals.”

With the world basically on global lockdown. We’re seeing a lot more celebrities and those with influence stepping up to help support those in need during these hard times. Hopefully, by seeing this, others of JAY-Z and Rihanna’s stature will do the same.

